Ukhrul (Manipur): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.01 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Ukhrul,Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.