Manipur Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 tremor jolts Ukhrul. Details here1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Ukhrul, Manipur. No casualties or damages reported
Ukhrul (Manipur): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.
