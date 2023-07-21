Hello User
Manipur Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 tremor jolts Ukhrul. Details here

Manipur Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 tremor jolts Ukhrul. Details here

21 Jul 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Ukhrul, Manipur. No casualties or damages reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul.

Ukhrul (Manipur): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.01 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Ukhrul,Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

21 Jul 2023, 06:11 AM IST
