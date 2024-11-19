Manipur unrest: Govt deploys 5,000 extra paramilitary troops amid fresh clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities

Manipur unrest: The government will send 5,000 additional paramilitary troops to Manipur to deal with the situation in the state amid renewed clashes between the warring Meitei and Kuki communities, according to an AFP report on November 19.

The predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mostly Christian Kuki minority community, have been involved in clashes since May 2023.

Additional Paramilitary Troops Being Sent A government source told the news agency that New Delhi has “ordered 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces to go to Manipur”.

Each company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), overseen by the Union Home Ministry, has 100 troops. They are responsible for internal security, the report added.

As per a report by the Business Standard, the additional forces are likely to be deployed by the end of the week.