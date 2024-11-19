Manipur unrest: Govt deploys 5,000 extra paramilitary troops amid fresh clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities

Govt will send 5,000 additional paramilitary troops to Manipur amid recent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, with curfews and internet shutdowns imposed due to the ongoing ethnic violence, which has resulted in over 200 deaths over the past 18 months. 

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Manipur unrest: Assam Rifles personnel at the camp of armed miscreants who attacked farmers in Irengbam area of Manipur. They engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat, and destroyed their camp on November 18, 2024.
Manipur unrest: Assam Rifles personnel at the camp of armed miscreants who attacked farmers in Irengbam area of Manipur. They engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat, and destroyed their camp on November 18, 2024.(PTI Photo)

Manipur unrest: The government will send 5,000 additional paramilitary troops to Manipur to deal with the situation in the state amid renewed clashes between the warring Meitei and Kuki communities, according to an AFP report on November 19.

The predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mostly Christian Kuki minority community, have been involved in clashes since May 2023.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki orgs to hold ‘coffin rally’ today for 10 youths killed in gunfight

Additional Paramilitary Troops Being Sent

A government source told the news agency that New Delhi has “ordered 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces to go to Manipur”.

Each company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), overseen by the Union Home Ministry, has 100 troops. They are responsible for internal security, the report added.

As per a report by the Business Standard, the additional forces are likely to be deployed by the end of the week.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies; Imphal schools shut

Manipur Unrest — Top Updates

  • Last week, 16 people were killed in fresh clashes in the troubled northeastern state. Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for over 18 months.
  • 10 Kuki youths involved in militant activities were killed in alleged police gunfire in Jiribam district last week, prompting the apparent reprisal killing of six Meiteis in the same district a few days later.
  • The government has sent thousands of troops to keep the peace in the conflict, which has killed at least 200 people since it began 18 months ago.
  • Since May 2023, Manipur has been subject to periodic internet shutdowns and curfews. The restrictions were re-imposed in Imphal, the state capital on November 16.  
  • Besides the violence and deaths, the conflict has also left tens of thousands of people in the state displaced from their homes. 
  • As per local media reports, the houses of BJP leaders were attacked by crowds demanding action. 
  • The long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and jobs, and human rights groups have accused local leaders of playing the ethnic divisions for political gain.

(With inputs from AFP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaManipur unrest: Govt deploys 5,000 extra paramilitary troops amid fresh clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.70
    02:45 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.2 (6.23%)

    UPL share price

    550.90
    02:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    14.4 (2.68%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.75
    02:45 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.39%)

    Tata Motors share price

    793.00
    02:45 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    20.95 (2.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    208.65
    02:35 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    8.45 (4.22%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    759.10
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    21.8 (2.96%)

    Coforge share price

    8,170.20
    02:35 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    162.2 (2.03%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    648.35
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,685.05
    02:34 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -61.75 (-3.54%)

    Thermax share price

    4,715.90
    02:33 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -152.05 (-3.12%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,199.50
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -38.2 (-3.09%)

    Carborundum Universal share price

    1,406.65
    02:32 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -43.7 (-3.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Apar Industries share price

    9,600.50
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    784.8 (8.9%)

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,748.35
    02:34 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    134.15 (8.31%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    822.90
    02:36 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    57.65 (7.53%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,003.95
    02:33 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    347.2 (7.46%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.