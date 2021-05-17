Manipur extends Covid-19 curfew in few districts till 28 May amid surge in cases

Manipur extends Covid-19 curfew in few districts till 28 May amid surge in cases2 min read . 08:28 PM IST
- Curfew will come into force in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul
The Manipur government on Monday decided to extend the curfew in few districts of the state for 10 more days starting Tuesday to check the spread of coronavirus. The Covid-19 curfew will be in force from 18 May till 28 May.
The curfew will come into force in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.
An order issued by the state Home Department said, "the virulence of COVID-19 virus continues unabated and the need for stringent measures to check physical contact among people still exists."
What's allowed, what's not:
Earlier on Friday, Manipur reported its highest single-day spike of 726 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 38,322.
Imphal West district recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 290, followed by Imphal East at 200, Bishnupur at 57, Churachandpur at 49, Thoubal at 48 and Kakching at 33.
Accordingly, the number of active Covid-19 cases climbed to 5,898.
Sixteen more fatalities - nine in Imphal West, four in Imphal East, two in Bishnupur and one in Churachandpur -- raised the toll to 552.
A total of 381 patients recuperated from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 31,872.
The state's recovery rate currently stands at 83.16%.
Nearly 6,53,736 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, while 2,96,894 people have been vaccinated.
