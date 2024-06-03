Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur floods: 'Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river…' says Chief Minister Biren Singh

Manipur floods: 'Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river…' says Chief Minister Biren Singh

Livemint

  • Manipur floods: ‘Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river…’ says Chief Minister Biren Singh

Army's Spear Corps and Assam Rifles provide relief material to civilians stranded due to cyclone Remal, on Sunday. Distribution of food and essentials was carried out to 2400 civilians in Khumen Lampak, Nagaram and Imphal City areas of Manipur and also restored connectivity to several places and provided medical aid to 668 civilians including 230 women and 170 children.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the authorities are working on clearing flood water and clear areas.

“Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to declog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal," Singh posted on June 2.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

