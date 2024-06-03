Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the authorities are working on clearing flood water and clear areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to declog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal," Singh posted on June 2.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!