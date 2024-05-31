Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the flood-like situation in several states, including Manipur and Assam, in the wake of heavy rains after Cyclone Remal struck.

Several houses and vehicles in various parts of Manipur, including Imphal, continue to reel under flood-like situation after torrential rains during cyclone Remal in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Remal triggered rainfall and has led to severe waterlogging at several locations.

The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF and local authorities are carrying out rescue operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in flood-hit states.

What PM Modi said Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there. Took stock of the prevailing situation.

The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Amit Shah said Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Modi on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected. Spoke to the respective state Chief Ministers, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all possible help.

Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.Also Read: Cyclone Remal triggers floods across Manipur, 4,000 rescued; state holiday declared till May 31 Key updates Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening inspected the situation on the ground at Ima Market and nearby areas.

Till Thursday evening, a total of 1,88,143 people were affected and at least 24,265 houses suffered damages in Manipur.

So far, security forces have rescued over 4,000 individuals from affected areas, including over 1,500 women and 800 children.

Waterlogging has been reported at the Raj Bhavan after embankments of Imphal river were breached at various places, reported PTI.

Congress leaders takes swipe at Governor "Raj Bhavan is getting submerged in flood. It is rarest to see Manipur Governor personally checking water level in the Raj Bhavan," said Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda, sharing photographs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deeply concerned, says Rahul Gandhi Deeply concerned by the news of severe flash floods due to incessant rainfall in Manipur which has affected thousands of people, leaving them stranded or displaced. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers to extend all possible support and assistance in rescue and rehabilitation work, said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

Similar situation in Assam At least six people died in the flood, rain and storms in Assam since May 28, PTI reported quoting official.

Haflong-Silchar Road has been completely cut off after a stretch was washed away near Harangajao

PTI reported that train services which have been cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route, are yet to be restored.

