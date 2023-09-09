Manipur: Fresh violence in Pallel, death toll rises; more than 50 people injured in gunfight1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Three people killed in violence in Manipur's Tengnoupal district; tensions between Meitei and tribal communities.
Manipur Violence: Amid the unending violence in the state, one more death was reported in the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district, Manipur. The recent death took the count of death due to Pallel violence to three on Saturday.
