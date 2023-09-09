Manipur Violence: Amid the unending violence in the state, one more death was reported in the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district, Manipur. The recent death took the count of death due to Pallel violence to three on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 37-year-old man succumed to his injures overnight during treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, officials told PTI. He sustained the bullet wound on his head during crossfire between security forces and armed miscreants. He died overnight while undergoing treat

Earlier, two people were killed and fifty other were injured when hundreds of people from the majority community attempted to storm tribal villages. Injured people also include people from the Indian Army.

Situation worsened, when a gunfight erupted between the security forces and armed persons at Molnoi village near Pallel. The armed miscreants were attempting to arson and indulge in violence in the village.

As the news of the gunfight spread, large groups of Meitei community members gather to march towards Palle. The group also included Meira Paibis and Arambai Tenggol militiamen dressed in commando uniforms. All of them gathered near the gunfight locations and attempted to break through security check posts.

Security forces personnel attempted to stop the mob to avert any further escalation of the situation. The forces are trying to maintain peace and stability in Pallel, where the situation had been tense for a few days.

Situation worsened when some armed persons, dressed in police uniforms, began open firing in the mob. This resulted in gunshot injuries to an Army major. The officer was evacuated to military hospital in Leimakhong by helicopter. Three other police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Initially, the forces used minimum force to disperse the mob, said officials. The teargas shelling, done by security forces, left around 45 women injured in the encounter. The Friday morning gunfight led to the death of a person. Also, a 48-year-old man was killed in the crossfire, officials said.