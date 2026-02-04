Manipur gets new CM: Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath hours after President’s rule lifted

BJP Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, PTI has reported. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh has taken oath at the Lok Bhavan in the presence of several BJP legislators, senior party functionaries, and top leaders of the NDA in the state.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur. BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of National People's Party (NPP) have taken oath as Manipur ministers.

His oath happened a day after after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification revoking President's Rule in Manipur, effective immediately. Manipur had been under the President's rule since February 2025.

As per a 'proclamation' published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), President Droupadi Murmu has revoked the Proclamation issued under Article 356(2) of the Constitution in relation to the state of Manipur.

The earlier proclamation was issued on February 13, 2025.

The fresh proclamation, signed by the President on Wednesday (February 4, 2026), states that the President's Rule in Manipur stands withdrawn.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” the proclamation reads.

The violence-hit Manipur State-wide ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts protesting the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless.

In February last year, Biren Singh resigned amid rumblings of a change in leadership within the state BJP amid a violence-hit state. While the Biren Singh government had cut off internet and imposed curfew, but the Kuki vs Meitei attacks had continued.