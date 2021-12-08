New Delhi: The union government has released ₹120 crore to Manipur under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state plans to provide tap water supply to every rural household by September 2022.

“Central fund of Rs. 481 Crore has been allocated to the State for 2021-22 for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which is nearly four times the fund allocation made during 2020-21," the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“As on date, out of 4.51 lakh rural households in the State, 2.67 lakh (59.2%) households have tap water connections. Since the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, about 2.41 lakh households have been provided with tap water supply. In 2021-22, the State plans to provide tap water connections to 2.26 lakh rural households," the statement said.

Over 5.39 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“Further in 2021-22, Rs. 78 Crore is allocated to Manipur as 15th Finance Commission grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/ PRIs and there is an assured funding of Rs. 414 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26 to the rural local bodies. Union Government is ensuring that there is no paucity of funds for provision of water supply to rural homes. This huge investment in rural areas of Manipur will accelerate economic activities and boost the rural economy. It will create income generation opportunities in villages," the statement said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been tasked with providing tap water connections to all rural households under the JJM by 2024, drawing comparisons with the Ujjwala scheme.

“At present, every household in 83 Districts and more than 1.27 lakh villages in the country are receiving tap water supply," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

