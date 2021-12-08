Manipur gets 120 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

“Further in 2021-22, Rs. 78 Crore is allocated to Manipur as 15th Finance Commission grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/ PRIs and there is an assured funding of Rs. 414 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26 to the rural local bodies. Union Government is ensuring that there is no paucity of funds for provision of water supply to rural homes. This huge investment in rural areas of Manipur will accelerate economic activities and boost the rural economy. It will create income generation opportunities in villages," the statement said.

