Manipur closes all schools as Covid positivity rate breaches 15% mark

- The state announced that all schools will remain closed till 24 July
The government of Manipur on Tuesday announced that all Government and Private schools int he state will remain closed till 24 July as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state has breached the 15% mark.
New Covid cases continue to rise in the north eastern state of India for the oast one week. On Monday, 47 persons tested positive for the coronavirus infection, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 172.
However, no new deaths have been reported in the state, keeping the cumulative death toll at 2,120.
Manipur has been plagued by disasters as heavy rains triggered landslides in the state.
A massive landslide hit a railway construction site at Manipur's Noney district on the night of June 30. Construction was underway in the area for the 110-km Jiribam to Imphal line under a project to connect the capitals of the eight Northeastern states to the country's railway network.
Bodies of 29 Territorial Army personnel have been recovered so far. The other deceased persons were civilians, including railway employees, construction workers and villagers.
The Territorial Army was deployed in the area to provide security for the railway construction work.
The toll in the landslide at the Tupul construction camp rose to 53
