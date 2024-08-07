Manipur imposes night curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh, expects influx of refugees. Check details here

District magistrates have issued the prohibitory orders, following the unrest in Bangladesh that resulted in PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Manipur government imposes curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh. Check details here
Manipur government imposes curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh. Check details here(REUTERS)

The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew in the bordering districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh, where massive protests escalated into violence leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The District magistrates of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts in Manipur have issued the prohibitory orders.

Also Read | How Bangladesh unrest stirs CAA debate in India. 5 points

The Home Department's Joint Secretary issued a directive, wherein he said that due to the political unrest in Bangladesh, there was a likelihood of an influx of people from the neighbouring country, which shares borders with Manipur.

"Strict precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent the influx of illegal migrants," the order said, as it asked the Deputy Commissioners of the two concerned districts to impose night curfew. The secretary further ordered the commissioners to ensure precautionary measures such as maintenance of strict vigil by district police and other security forces along the borders at all times, are followed.

Also Read | ‘Mamata Banerjee finally accepts Bengal as part of India…’: Kangana Ranaut

The Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, have accordingly imposed the night curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Pherzawl district, the restrictions will be relaxed from 8 am to 4 pm. In Jiribam, the relaxation will be given from 9 am to 3 pm, said the Manipur government, reported NDTV.

Manipur's borders with Bangladesh

Although Manipur does not share international borders with Bangladesh directly, it has inter-state borders running through southern Assam, which shares borders with Bangladesh.  

Another north eastern state, Meghalaya, which shares 445 km of border with Bangladesh, also imposed a night curfew on Monday.

Muhammed Yunus to lead Bangladesh government

Following Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit, the Bangladesh army general, on Monday, called for a meeting of all political parties to form an interim government.

Also Read | Who is Muhammad Yunus? The Nobel Laureate to lead Bangladesh’s interim govt

Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former Grameen Bank managing director, Muhammed Yunus, has been appointed to lead the government.

According to an earlier report by Mint, Yunus, has been a vocal critic of Sheikh Hasina, and termed her resignation as Bangladesh’s “second liberation day.”

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
