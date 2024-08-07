District magistrates have issued the prohibitory orders, following the unrest in Bangladesh that resulted in PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew in the bordering districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh, where massive protests escalated into violence leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The District magistrates of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts in Manipur have issued the prohibitory orders.

The Home Department's Joint Secretary issued a directive, wherein he said that due to the political unrest in Bangladesh, there was a likelihood of an influx of people from the neighbouring country, which shares borders with Manipur.

"Strict precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent the influx of illegal migrants," the order said, as it asked the Deputy Commissioners of the two concerned districts to impose night curfew. The secretary further ordered the commissioners to ensure precautionary measures such as maintenance of strict vigil by district police and other security forces along the borders at all times, are followed.

The Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, have accordingly imposed the night curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Pherzawl district, the restrictions will be relaxed from 8 am to 4 pm. In Jiribam, the relaxation will be given from 9 am to 3 pm, said the Manipur government, reported NDTV.

Manipur's borders with Bangladesh Although Manipur does not share international borders with Bangladesh directly, it has inter-state borders running through southern Assam, which shares borders with Bangladesh. Another north eastern state, Meghalaya, which shares 445 km of border with Bangladesh, also imposed a night curfew on Monday.

Muhammed Yunus to lead Bangladesh government Following Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit, the Bangladesh army general, on Monday, called for a meeting of all political parties to form an interim government.

Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former Grameen Bank managing director, Muhammed Yunus, has been appointed to lead the government.