Business News/ News / India/  Manipur government imposes curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh. Check details here

Manipur government imposes curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh. Check details here

Livemint

The Manipur government imposed curfews in several bordering areas to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh

Manipur government imposes curfew in THESE areas amid unrest in Bangladesh. Check details here

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, imposed a night curfew in the bordering districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

District magistrates of both districts have issued the prohibitory orders, reported the All India Radio.

(This is a breaking update)

