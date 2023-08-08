Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called upon all states across the nation to guarantee the security and well-being of students from conflict-affected Manipur who are pursuing their education in different parts of the country.

As per a report by Nagaland Post, in an official press release issued by the Raj Bhavan, it was conveyed that the Governor expressed profound concern for students engaged in higher education or professional courses across various regions of the country. This comes in the aftermath of the unprecedented ethnic conflict that erupted on May 3.

As per the report, the release noted that in order to ensure that the academic pursuits of students from the state are not affected or disturbed, the Governor made an appeal to all the Governors, Lt Governors and administrators through demi-official letters to ensure the safety of those students who are pursuing studies in their respective states, it added.

Meanwhile, the Governors, Lieutenant Governors, and administrators collectively assured that they have taken requisite measures to safeguard the students' security, ensuring that their educational endeavours remain unaffected.

The Governor, representing the people of Manipur, conveyed her sincere appreciation to all the Governors, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators for their invaluable cooperation provided to the students of Manipur during this crucial period.

The release noted that the Governors of Tamil Nadu and Nagaland assured to extend the requisite assistance to those students in Tamil Nadu (20 students) and Nagaland (238 students) whenever necessity arises, Nagaland Post noted.

Uikey holds a strong belief that all relevant parties will persist in offering their assistance until the situation is entirely restored to normalcy.

Further, she also believed that whenever the necessity arises, those students can approach the respective Governor’s secretariats for help which they will certainly comply with, it added.