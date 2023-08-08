Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey pens for safety measures for out-of-state students1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Manipur Governor urges other states to ensure the safety and well-being of Manipuri students studying outside the state.
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called upon all states across the nation to guarantee the security and well-being of students from conflict-affected Manipur who are pursuing their education in different parts of the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message