Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday called off the new Manipur Assembly session, just hours after N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of the state. The new Assembly session was set to begin on February 10.

In an official notice, the Governor announced that the previous order issued on January 24, which had scheduled the Assembly session to start on February 10, was now considered "null and void."

Biren Singh resigned from his position as Chief Minister on Sunday, as the ruling BJP government in the riot-affected state was faced with the possibility of a no-confidence motion from the Congress-led Opposition.

Biren Singh's resignation In his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Biren Singh said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri."

Manipur violence Manipur has been plagued by violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out in 2023, between the Meiteis, the majority community residing in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills.

As of 2024, the long standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities claimed at least 226 lives, injuring over 1500 others. Nearly 60,000 people had also been displaced within the state itself, as per multiple reports.

Congress slams Biren Singh's resignation Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh reacted to Biren Singh's resignation, stating that "mounting public pressure" and the threat of a no-confidence motion had "forced a reckoning".

"For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi said.