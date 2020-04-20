IMPHAL : Frequent strikes, curfews and the state’s long history of indefinite economic blockades have prepared the people of Manipur all too well for the nationwide lockdown. But despite those advantages, tensions are rising.

The immediate flashpoint is the detention of dissenters who had raised questions about the state government’s response to the pandemic on social media platforms. At least two individuals—Konsam Victor Singh, a professor, and Dr Laifungbam Debabrata Roy, a human rights activist—were arbitrarily detained for more than 24 hours in police custody for posting critical opinions on their Facebook pages.

Singh’s post was a query about whether the chief minister himself had donated to the CM’s covid-19 relief fund, which has built up over ₹3 crore.

Following Singh’s arrest and detention in early April, Roy, who is also a senior public health physician, posted on Facebook: “The Manipur chief minister (Biren Singh), especially in the middle of this crisis, should desist from wasting state resources, time and personnel in carrying out any personal political agenda or vendetta. It demeans and belittles the position occupied and the responsibility that entails."

On the same day—3 April—Roy was summoned to the police station and illegally detained for more than 24 hours. He was released after being made to issue a video statement. In the video, he is seen stating: “My post was not meant to insult or demean the chief minister. I regret if he took it as such. However, my intention was to encourage the government and direct attention to priority areas of public health issues and measures for the management of the ongoing lockdown."

At least three more activists who were critical of the government’s preparedness and response were arrested and detained under the Disaster Management Act, 2015, and later released on bail. Manipur has only two recorded cases of covid-19, one of whom has recovered.

Meanwhile, on the political front, what is being dubbed as the “rice controversy" has broken out after fissures emerged within the ruling alliance over the distribution of 4kg of free rice to poor families, which was meant to ensure no one goes hungry.

On 8 April, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, the leader of the coalition partner National People’s Party, reportedly mocked the chief minister’s order saying that there isn’t enough rice in storage to fulfil the assurance when women from his constituency came forward to complain.

Joykumar reportedly equated the CM’s announcement with the nonsensical words of a lunatic. The next day, Joykumar was stripped of all the portfolios he held.

Prior to the move, in a press conference, BJP spokesperson Salam Rajenhad challenged the four NPP ministers in the Biren Singh coalition government to resign.

The worst victim of the lockdown, however, may be the state’s forest cover, which constitutes 75.46% of the total geographical area. Since the start of the lockdown, the Forest Survey of India has recorded at least 3,823 incidences of forest fires.

According to R.K. Amarjit Singh, IFS, divisional forest officer, youngsters using forest reserves for gatherings accidentally start fires by throwing cigarettes butts. He also said the lockdown-induced shortage of food supplies has resulted in hunting groups burning down forests to flush out animals. “For the forest to rejuvenate, it would take at least 25-30 years," he said.

Sunzu Bachaspatimayum is a freelance journalist and filmmaker based in Imphal.

