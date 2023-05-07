The Manipur government will relax the curfew from 7 am to 10 am today, Sunday, to allow people to buy essential items. The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders.

State governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor's office, according to a report published by ANI.

“I appeal to all of you, being Governor of this state, that according to Manipur state's excellent co-existence, brotherhood, and mutual cooperation, all of you should maintain brotherhood, dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity and cooperate with the people around you," the statement read.

Governor Uikey added that she was informed that an atmosphere of insecurity, mistrust, and fear has been created among the citizens due to these incidents in Manipur.

However, she assured the citizens that all the security forces including the Army, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are all continuously working in the state to bring the situation under control, ANI reported.

“Security forces are patrolling all the areas and take care of your safety. The security forces are ready and always at your service to deal with any disturbance."

“If any kind of incident nuisance disturbance or spreading fear, looting damaging property or causing human harm occurs around you, immediately inform the 24-hour control room of the army No. 9233637014 or the police," she added.

Earlier on May 3, owing to tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court's direction to include Meitei in scheduled tribes, the district administration imposed a complete curfew in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also conducted a meeting with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

(With ANI inputs)