Manipur govt eases curfew in Churachandpur for few hours - here's why2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity.
The Manipur government will relax the curfew from 7 am to 10 am today, Sunday, to allow people to buy essential items. The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders.
