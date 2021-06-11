1 min read.Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 06:46 PM ISTLivemint
Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the COVID curfew in a few districts till 30 June in order to contain the spread of the virus. The state government said that the curfew will remain in force Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul with limited permitted activities.
As per the guidelines, there will be restrictions on inter-district movements in nine other districts.