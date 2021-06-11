Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the COVID curfew in a few districts till 30 June in order to contain the spread of the virus. The state government said that the curfew will remain in force Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul with limited permitted activities.

As per the guidelines, there will be restrictions on inter-district movements in nine other districts.

The directive says, the number of COVID infections and deaths remain high in the state and there is need to continue with the restrictions till it shows a considerable decline.

Here is what the new directive says

Airline city booking reservations from 10 am to 2 pm by maintaining COVID protocols

Railway booking reservation office from 10 am to 2 pm

Bakery operations with Situ workers by maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour

