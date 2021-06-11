Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Manipur govt extends COVID curfew in 7 districts till June 30. Details here

Manipur govt extends COVID curfew in 7 districts till June 30. Details here

Premium
Manipur govt extends COVID curfew in 7 districts till June 30
1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Livemint

  • The state government said that the curfew will remain in force Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul with limited permitted activities

Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the COVID curfew in a few districts till 30 June in order to contain the spread of the virus. The state government said that the curfew will remain in force Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul with limited permitted activities.

Manipur government on Friday decided to extend the COVID curfew in a few districts till 30 June in order to contain the spread of the virus. The state government said that the curfew will remain in force Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul with limited permitted activities.

As per the guidelines, there will be restrictions on inter-district movements in nine other districts.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the guidelines, there will be restrictions on inter-district movements in nine other districts.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The directive says, the number of COVID infections and deaths remain high in the state and there is need to continue with the restrictions till it shows a considerable decline.

Here is what the new directive says

  • Airline city booking reservations from 10 am to 2 pm by maintaining COVID protocols
  • Railway booking reservation office from 10 am to 2 pm
  • Bakery operations with Situ workers by maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!