Manipur government on Tuesday announced to extend Covid-induced curfew in the state till 3 August, however, with certain relaxations. As per the new directive, insurance offices are permitted to open for three days. Also, food items, including vegetables, fish, meat, groceries, can also be home delivered.

The official release stated, in continuation of orders of even numbers dated 16 July regarding imposition of curfew in the entire state for 10 days ... the undersigned in the exercise of the power conferred under the Section of 20(2)(a) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, in his capacity as the Chairperson, State executive committee of State Disaster Management Authority, extends the curfew for another week with effect from 28 July.

Some of the relaxations provided includes:

Opening of insurance offices for 3 days from 10 am to 2.30 pm

Inclusion of vegetables, fish, meat, groceries for home delivery in e-commerce allowed earlier

Home delivery of cooked food authorised delivery staff

The state government had imposed a Covid-related curfew from July 18 to July 27 amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Earlier in the day, Centre noted that districts with more than 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate have increased to 54 from 46 over the last week, while the rate of decline of average daily cases has also slowed down, the government said on Tuesday, noting that these are a "cause of concern".

These 54 districts are across 12 states and UTs, including Kerala (10), Manipur (10), Nagaland (7), Mizoram (6), Meghalaya (6), Arunanchal Pradesh (5) and Rajasthan (4).

(With inputs from agencies)





