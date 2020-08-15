Manipur govt extends lockdown till 31 August as Covid-19 cases surge

Imphal: The government of Manipur on Saturday extended the complete lockdown to August 31 in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, an order from the Manipur government said.

"The State Disaster Management Authority hereby orders the extension of the complete lockdown in the entire state till August 31, with the exception of essential activities," the order stated.

"The State Disaster Management Authority hereby orders the extension of the complete lockdown in the entire state till August 31, with the exception of essential activities," the order stated.

It further added, "New cases of COVID-19 continue to be detected amongst people who have no history of travel outside the state. The issues relating to the lockdown and activities that can be allowed were considered in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biren Singh with the council of ministers today."

In the last 24 hours, Manipur reported 192 COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 4390 including 1939 active cases and 2438 recoveries and 13 deaths, according to the state government bulletin.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.