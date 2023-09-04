The Manipur government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild. According to Chief Minister N Biren, the report was misleading and biased. He also warned members of the Editors Guild, "If you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities, and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable. The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have filed a case against three members of a fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India and the press body's President in connection with a report it released on Saturday on the coverage of ethnic clashes in Manipur.

As per the media reports, the police have invoked Section 66A of the IT Act even when the provision has been struck down by the Supreme Court. This section gives the power to the government to arrest and imprison an individual for "offensive and menacing" online posts.

The Police have also invoked provisions of the IPC about promoting enmity between groups.

The case has been filed against--Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor – and the president of the Editors Guild of India, Seema Mustafa.

As per the Manipur government, the report is "false, fabricated and sponsored".

What complaint said? According to the complaint, a photo in the report falsely claimed to show smoke rising from a Kuki home when it was in fact the office of a forest official. The complaint said the report was false and was sponsored by 'Kuki militants'.

What the Editors Guild of India said? The EGI said they received several representations that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Chin minority. On July 12, 2023, when the conflict had already been going on for a little over two months, the EGI also received a written complaint from the Indian Army’s 3rd Corps headquarters citing specific examples of the media in Manipur suggesting that it may be playing “a major role in arousing passion and not letting sustainable peace to come in".

The body has issued an apology for the error in the photo caption. The Editors Guild wrote, "We regret the error that crept in at the photo editing stage".

What did Editors Guild report say They have alleged that the journalists wrote, "one-sided reports" in their coverage of Manipur violence.

The Editors Guild said that due to the internet ban reporting from Manipur became difficult. The fact-checking team of the Editors Guild also flagged more than 10 instances where it found that media had reported fake news and spread disinformation.