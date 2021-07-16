The Manipur government on Friday imposed a Covid curfew in the entire state from July 18 (Sunday) to July 27 (Tuesday) with exemption to some essential services. According to state chief secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the number of Covid-19 infections has been increasing every day which is very high relative to the population. Therefore, the Manipur government decided to impose a Covid curfew in the entire state from Sunday.

Only essential services related to vaccination, COVID testing, medical services including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, water supply, power supply, police, telecom and internet services, air travel, agriculture, horticulture, garbage clearance, Petrol pumps, LPG distributors, and goods trucks during the curfew, Bhushan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing. He had expressed concern over big crowds thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing. Modi had also said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, as also by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

Manipur recorded 1,128 new coronavirus cases Friday that took its caselaod of positive cases to 82,688. The northeastern state has registered 1,350 Covid fatalities so far, while there are 9033 active cases in the state at present.

