Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Manipur govt imposes Covid curfew from July 18-27; what's allowed, what's not

Manipur govt imposes Covid curfew from July 18-27; what's allowed, what's not

Premium
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during inspection of Covid-19 vaccination camp in Imphal East district
1 min read . 16 Jul 2021 Livemint

  • Manipur recorded 1,128 new coronavirus cases Friday that took its caselaod of positive cases to 82,688
  • Manipur has registered 1,350 Covid fatalities, so far

The Manipur government on Friday imposed a Covid curfew in the entire state from July 18 (Sunday) to July 27 (Tuesday) with exemption to some essential services. According to state chief secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the number of Covid-19 infections has been increasing every day which is very high relative to the population. Therefore, the Manipur government decided to impose a Covid curfew in the entire state from Sunday.

The Manipur government on Friday imposed a Covid curfew in the entire state from July 18 (Sunday) to July 27 (Tuesday) with exemption to some essential services. According to state chief secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the number of Covid-19 infections has been increasing every day which is very high relative to the population. Therefore, the Manipur government decided to impose a Covid curfew in the entire state from Sunday.

Only essential services related to vaccination, COVID testing, medical services including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, water supply, power supply, police, telecom and internet services, air travel, agriculture, horticulture, garbage clearance, Petrol pumps, LPG distributors, and goods trucks during the curfew, Bhushan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Only essential services related to vaccination, COVID testing, medical services including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, water supply, power supply, police, telecom and internet services, air travel, agriculture, horticulture, garbage clearance, Petrol pumps, LPG distributors, and goods trucks during the curfew, Bhushan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing. He had expressed concern over big crowds thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing. Modi had also said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, as also by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

Manipur recorded 1,128 new coronavirus cases Friday that took its caselaod of positive cases to 82,688. The northeastern state has registered 1,350 Covid fatalities so far, while there are 9033 active cases in the state at present.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!