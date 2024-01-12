Manipur govt mulls to re-examine ST status of Kuki, Chin tribes amid ethnic violence
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that the state government has formed a committee to re-examine how various tribes in Manipur (including Kuki and Chin) were listed as Scheduled Tribes (ST)
The tensions in Manipur are far from over as the killings continue in the north-eastern state and the recent indications by Chief Minister N Biren Singh signal that the situation is likely to intensify in the upcoming days. On the sidelines of the death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that the state government has formed a committee to re-examine how various tribes in Manipur (including Kuki and Chin) were listed as Scheduled Tribes (ST).