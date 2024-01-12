The tensions in Manipur are far from over as the killings continue in the north-eastern state and the recent indications by Chief Minister N Biren Singh signal that the situation is likely to intensify in the upcoming days. On the sidelines of the death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that the state government has formed a committee to re-examine how various tribes in Manipur (including Kuki and Chin) were listed as Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The inclusions/exclusions in the list of STs has been a sensitive issue in Manipur and that's what to led widespread violence in the state starting from 3 May. The violence in which more than 200 people were killed began when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to recommend ST status for Meiteis to the Centre.

The verdict led to agitations by the various tribal groups in the state and resulted in widespread violence.

“They were included in the list, but how it was included has to be re-examined. So before giving any comment, we have to form a committee consisting of all tribes, then only will we be able to send a complete proposal for deletion or inclusion… Anything might be… but after the committee is formed," Newsclick quoted CM N Biren Singh as saying during the event.

The original inhabitant's debate

The remarks by the Chief Minister come as the Ministry of Tribal Affairs directed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to examine the ST status of “Nomadic Chin-Kuki" tribes and see if there is any merit in the claims made by Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who is requesting deletion of these tribes from the list.

Maheshwar Thounaojam has quoted the Supreme Court's 2011 verdict which suggested that “all Scheduled Tribes (Adivasis) shall be original inhabitants of India." The Republican Party of India (Athawale) then submitted that the “Nomadic Chin-Kuki" must not be included in the ST list as they are not the original inhabitants of Manipur.

However, the SC verdict nowhere explicitly says that being original inhabitants is a prerequisite for the ST status. The observation came while deciding on a case of atrocity against tribal women in Maharashtra. The apex court observed that the ancestors of STs were most likely original inhabitants of India.

May escalate Manipur violence

The developments are expected to escalate the tensions in Manipur as the tribal bodies Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC) have slammed Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his remarks and said that the move will further widen the divide.

In a statement, ITLF said “First, they tried to become like us… Now, they are trying to erase our status as tribals." ZCSC has also objected to the move and sent a memorandum to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

