Manipur govt takes U-turn on claims about ’900 Kuki militants attacking Meiteis’

Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh issued a joint statement following the claims about “the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28.”

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh.
Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh. (HT_PRINT)

Manipur's security adviser said last week that authorities had received reports from local intelligence agencies about a possible crossing by "Kuki militants". The intelligence report suggested that 900 suspected militants from war-torn Myanmar have crossed over into Manipur. There were claims that these militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal valley districts around September 28.

Days later, the Manipur government retracted its statement, asserting that the likelihood of "any such misadventures by armed groups is minimal and unsubstantiated", news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Why is Centre allowing Manipur to be like banana republic, asks Congress MP

In a joint statement, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh said on Wednesday, "In view of recent reactions from different communities regarding the input on the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from various sources but could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no current basis to believe in any such input."

As per the report, the statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety." It also advised the public to “not believe in any rumors or unverified news.”

Also Read | Myanmar national arrested in Manipur, CM alleges ’foreign hand’ in crisis

What was claimed earlier?

On September 20, the security advisor said security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages. He had said that reports of movement of these militants have been circulating for the past three to four days.

The security advisor had also indicated that security forces were on high alert following reports that the militants had entered the state to target peripheral villages, with potential attacks expected around September 28. Singh had said that the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert.

Also Read | Manipur on edge: Mobile internet, broadband, VPNs banned for 5 days

‘Manipur govt spreading misinformation’

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar expressed concern over Singh's claim that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state, which he argued had caused panic in the outlying villages of the Imphal valley. He demanded clarity on the assertion.

Lokeshwar stated, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and outline what measures are in place to counter the militants’ entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear."

On Wednesday, the Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi also accused the Manipur government of spreading misinformation about Kuki-Zo communities and urged the Centre to intervene and address the "bias and injustice" against them.

 

Also Read | Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew imposed in Imphal amid renewed violence

"The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi (MTFD), representing the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities, strongly condemns the recent acts of misinformation, unjust allegations, and systematic marginalisation against our people," the forum said in a statement. "We call on the national government to intervene and address the bias and injustices perpetuated by the Meitei-majority leadership in Manipur," it was quoted by PTI as saying.

Last week Meitei protesters marched through state capital Imphal to demand security forces act against Kuki insurgents they blame for the latest attacks. Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaManipur govt takes U-turn on claims about ’900 Kuki militants attacking Meiteis’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:30 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.15 (1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.85
    11:30 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    4.1 (3.07%)

    Vedanta

    488.20
    11:30 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    8.6 (1.79%)

    Tata Power

    474.20
    11:30 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    6.1 (1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Swan Energy

    608.65
    11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    40.85 (7.19%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    704.00
    11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    41.05 (6.19%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.33
    11:24 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.03 (5.92%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,443.85
    11:23 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    61.85 (4.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.