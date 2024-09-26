Manipur govt takes U-turn on claims about '900 Kuki militants attacking Meiteis'

Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh issued a joint statement following the claims about “the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28.”

Manipur's security adviser said last week that authorities had received reports from local intelligence agencies about a possible crossing by "Kuki militants". The intelligence report suggested that 900 suspected militants from war-torn Myanmar have crossed over into Manipur. There were claims that these militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal valley districts around September 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days later, the Manipur government retracted its statement, asserting that the likelihood of "any such misadventures by armed groups is minimal and unsubstantiated", news agency PTI reported.

In a joint statement, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh said on Wednesday, "In view of recent reactions from different communities regarding the input on the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from various sources but could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no current basis to believe in any such input." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the statement assured that "security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety." It also advised the public to “not believe in any rumors or unverified news."

What was claimed earlier? On September 20, the security advisor said security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages. He had said that reports of movement of these militants have been circulating for the past three to four days.

The security advisor had also indicated that security forces were on high alert following reports that the militants had entered the state to target peripheral villages, with potential attacks expected around September 28. Singh had said that the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Manipur govt spreading misinformation’ Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar expressed concern over Singh's claim that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state, which he argued had caused panic in the outlying villages of the Imphal valley. He demanded clarity on the assertion.

Lokeshwar stated, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and outline what measures are in place to counter the militants’ entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear."

On Wednesday, the Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi also accused the Manipur government of spreading misinformation about Kuki-Zo communities and urged the Centre to intervene and address the "bias and injustice" against them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi (MTFD), representing the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities, strongly condemns the recent acts of misinformation, unjust allegations, and systematic marginalisation against our people," the forum said in a statement. "We call on the national government to intervene and address the bias and injustices perpetuated by the Meitei-majority leadership in Manipur," it was quoted by PTI as saying.