The exchange of gunfires between security personnel and militants continued for the second day on Tuesday near Manipur's border town Moreh.

The town has been on high alert after a spate of attacks by militants on Manipur police commandos.

The gunfight at Moreh, which borders Myanmar, broke out late on Sunday, triggering panic among the villages. On Sunday night, firing was reported at Ward 7 and Moreh Bazar. Militants also used bombs to target security forces, according to the officials.

"Mortar shells were used by the militants during the attack on security forces," they said, adding no casualties were reported on either side.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, K Minlun Touthang, chairman of unit 8(New Moreh), Hill Tribal Council (HTC) of Moreh said that yesterday the firing happened at three places in New Moreh, Lhangkichoi, and Zion Veng. Militants were posing as security forces and fired at the Kuki villages.

He said that around 200 villagers had left their homes as soon as the firing started.

Kaikholal Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, an umbrella group for Kukis told HT that Manipur police commandos are biased and are involved in the killing of Kuki-Zo tribals. So the village volunteers were targeting the commando posts in Moreh.

"Many Meitei militant groups are also posing as commandos or security forces and attacking the Kuki villages," Haokip said.

Yesterday, Kuki women held protests in Moreh and Kangpokpi, demanding the exit of Manipur police commandos from their villages.

On January 2, at least seven security personnel — four Manipur police commandos and 3 BSF personnel— on their way for a search operation were injured in an attack. They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment. Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

