Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order recommending ST status for Meiteis that led to ethnic clashes

 Livemint

The Manipur High Court has deleted the contentious direction to state government recommending scheduled tribe status for Meiteis

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence since May 3 last year (HT_PRINT)Premium
Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence since May 3 last year (HT_PRINT)

The Manipur High Court on Thursday modified its 2023 order in which in recommended the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Meiteis community. The ruling led to widespread protests in Manipur and sparked the ethnic clashes, which killed more than 200 people since May 3 last year. The High Court has now deleted the paragraph from its March 27 judgement and said that the ruling was passed in “misconception of law."

"Accordingly, the direction given at Para No. 17(iii) needs to be deleted and is ordered accordingly for deletion," a bench of Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu said in a order as per Bar and Bench.   

The now deleted paragraph of March 27 order stated that, "The first respondent shall consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously, preferably within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order in terms of the averments set out in the writ petition and in the line of the order passed in W.P.(C) No. 4281 of 2002 dated 26.05.2003 by the Gauhati High Court." 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 05:09 PM IST
