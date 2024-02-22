Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order recommending ST status for Meiteis that led to ethnic clashes
The Manipur High Court has deleted the contentious direction to state government recommending scheduled tribe status for Meiteis
The Manipur High Court on Thursday modified its 2023 order in which in recommended the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Meiteis community. The ruling led to widespread protests in Manipur and sparked the ethnic clashes, which killed more than 200 people since May 3 last year. The High Court has now deleted the paragraph from its March 27 judgement and said that the ruling was passed in “misconception of law."