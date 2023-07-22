A slew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers has begun targeting opposition parties pertaining to crime against women days after the saffron party received massive backlash for remaining silent on the Manipur situation, where the party is in power at present.

A video of two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur surfaced online this week which has jolted the country. The conflict in Manipur erupted in May this year and since then opposition parties have regularly slammed the Centre-run BJP for remaining silent on such a critical issue. The opposition has specifically targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking only for around 30 seconds on the prolonged ethnic conflict after the ghastly video was out on Wednesday.

While several union cabinet ministers finally broke the silence and spoke on the issues, they have now begun to highlight the sexual assault cases against women in "other states", ruled by the opposition parties such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said, " "The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word about this. Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 laks incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22% rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals. CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state".

Strucking a similar tone, Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said, "What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on crime against women in the state, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress. Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal's Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten & stripped. Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan...Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC."

What happened in Bengal:

Two tribal women were allegedly “stripped naked, tortured, and beaten mercilessly" in West Bengal’s Malda a few days ago. The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July.

What happened in Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government over law and order in the assembly. Gudha said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed" in women's safety.

His statement came as the body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a well in which she was allegedly dumped after being allegedly raped and murdered had created a furore in the State Assembly.

NCRB data on rapes in India:

A total of 31,677 rape cases were registered in India during 2021 – or around 87 rape cases every day on average, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 4,28,278 crimes against women were registered in the country in 2021. Crimes against women include cases of rape, molestation, acid attack, cruelty by husband/his relatives, and domestic violence, among others.