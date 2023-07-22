Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said, " "The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word about this. Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 laks incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22% rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals. CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state".