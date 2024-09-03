Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, on Tuesday, condemned the fresh incident of violence in the state in which two people died and seven were injured, stating that the use of drones to drop bombs on civilians and security forces, "is an act of terrorism".

“Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms,” the CM wrote on his social media account on X.

The Manipur CM further added, that the state government will take necessary actions, to fight such ‘acts of terrorism.’

"Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism upon the indigenous population.

We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division and separatism," added the CM in his post.

On Sunday, two persons died, and 7 others were injured, including two police personnel and a television journalist, after a gun-and-bomb attack using “high-tech drones” plagued the state.

The deceased had been identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi. All the victims were at their homes when the firing and bombings began.

Failure of law and order Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam has alleged that the recent outbreak of violence in Manipur highlights the failure of law enforcement agencies, especially the armed forces deployed by the Indian Government in the region.

Manipur clashes since May 2023 The clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei ethnic groups since May 2023 have left 226 dead, according to a Mint report.

On August 30, individuals from the Kuki-Zo community took out three rallies in parts of Manipur to press their demand for a separate administration.