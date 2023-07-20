Manipur horror: 'Unacceptable, deeply disturbing..,' SC orders Centre, state govt to take 'immediate action'2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Supreme Court disturbed over video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, orders Centre and state government to take immediate action.
The Supreme court has directed Centre, state government to take immediate steps and apprise it on what action has been taken on the showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The top court said that it is really disturbed over the video.
