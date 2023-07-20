Hello User
Manipur horror: 'Unacceptable, deeply disturbing..,' SC orders Centre, state govt to take 'immediate action'

Manipur horror: 'Unacceptable, deeply disturbing..,' SC orders Centre, state govt to take 'immediate action'

2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Supreme Court disturbed over video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, orders Centre and state government to take immediate action.

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme court has directed Centre, state government to take immediate steps and apprise it on what action has been taken on the showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The top court said that it is really disturbed over the video.

It has ordered Centre and state to apprise the court on steps taken and have post the matter for further hearing on next Friday. We will give little time to Govt to act, otherwise will take action if nothing is happening on ground, SC said.

Supreme Court asked Centre and Manipur governments to apprise it what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book. What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy.

"It’s time government really steps in and takes action. It's simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing, SC said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has called the incident simply unacceptable.

"Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. He further says we are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will, he said.

Tension escalated in Manipur's hills as a video of May 4 emerged on social media, showing men from one community parading two women naked from the opposing side. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) planned a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight.

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," according to a spokesperson of ITLF.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

20 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
