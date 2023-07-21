Manipur: ‘If govt doesn’t act, we will’4 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:33 AM IST
The Supreme Court sought explanations from the central and the state governments and directed them to ensure that such incidents do not recur, threatening to “step in” if action isn’t taken
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a video depicting women being sexually assaulted in violence-hit Manipur, terming it “deeply disturbing" and the “grossest violation of constitutional rights". It sought explanations from the central and the state governments and directed them to ensure that such incidents do not recur, threatening to “step in" if action isn’t taken.
