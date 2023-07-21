Manipur: ‘If govt doesn’t act, we will’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a video depicting women being sexually assaulted in violence-hit Manipur, terming it “deeply disturbing" and the “grossest violation of constitutional rights". It sought explanations from the central and the state governments and directed them to ensure that such incidents do not recur, threatening to “step in" if action isn’t taken.

Fixing the next hearing on 28 July, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud called for reports from the Centre and the state.

“This court must be apprised of the steps which have been and shall be taken by the government to hold the perpetrators accountable; and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The Union government and the state government are directed to take immediate steps—remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive and to apprise the court of the action which has been taken before the next date of listing on affidavit," directed the bench, which also included justice P.S. Narasimha.

The SC order underscored that the court was deeply disturbed by the videos of sexual assault and violence against women in Manipur. “What is portrayed in the media would indicate gross constitutional violations and infractions of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy," stated the order.

A video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday. Two family members of the women were murdered by the mob that numbered 800-1000, according to the FIR, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT. The FIR filed a month ago on 21 June revealed the lack of action by the Manipur police in apprehending the perpetrators. It was only after the videos went viral on Wednesday that the police made an arrest on Thursday morning, exposing the breakdown in the state’s law and order administration.

“It is simply unacceptable, and it’s time the government stepped in and took some concrete action. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. It is the grossest of constitutional abuse," the CJI told the law officers.

“We have called you here to express our deepest concerns...this is the grossest of constitutional and human right violation. We will give you little time to take action and bring perpetrators to book...otherwise, we will step in," the CJI-led bench cautioned the law officers.

Meanwhile, no end appeared in sight to the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur, with Opposition parties insisting on a debate involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government saying it was ready for a discussion in which Union home minister Amit Shah would give an elaborate reply.

The 26 Opposition parties, which announced a new alliance—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA—on Tuesday, also tried to push a number of adjournment motions so that the Manipur issue could be discussed by setting aside the scheduled agenda on the first day of the Monsoon session. These notices were given in the Rajya Sabha by several leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, under Rule 267 for the suspension of business.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, however, referred to some of the other notices he received for a short-duration discussion (Rule 176), which does not call for the scheduled agenda to be set aside. “Various members have demanded a short-duration discussion on Manipur. Members are keen to engage in discussion on Manipur. I have considered those notices. Now, I have to consult the date and time from the Leader of the House (Union minister Piyush Goyal)," Dhankar said after Goyal announced that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur situation.

But Opposition members erupted in protests demanding suspension of business, and not just a short-duration discussion, leading to the adjournment of the House. The Lok Sabha, too, the House was adjourned without much business over the same issue.

Leaders from the parties said they would stick to their demand for a reply by the prime minister, who spoke briefly outside the House on Thursday morning on the horrific incident. “The incident of Manipur, which has come to the fore, is shameful for any civilization. The country is shamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Manipur. The culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country," Modi said.