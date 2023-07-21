Manipur: ‘If govt doesn’t act, we will’

A video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday. Two family members of the women were murdered by the mob that numbered 800-1000, according to the FIR, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT. The FIR filed a month ago on 21 June revealed the lack of action by the Manipur police in apprehending the perpetrators. It was only after the videos went viral on Wednesday that the police made an arrest on Thursday morning, exposing the breakdown in the state’s law and order administration.