Omicron scare: The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am in view of the rising Omicron cases in the country. The state has also banned music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in areas or indoor halls.

Cambridge University, which predicted 2nd covid wave in India, now has a warning

In view of the rising #Omicron cases, Manipur govt imposes night curfew from 9 PM to 4 AM pic.twitter.com/RJIvPvRfv1 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid appropriate behavious and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised, said the order issued by state home department.

"This order is in continuation of the order of even number dated 27.12.2021 and shall remain in force till 31.01.2022," the order said.

Covid cases are rising in the country due to highly transmissible variant, Omicron. So far, India has reported nearly 800 cases and numbers are rising rapidly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.