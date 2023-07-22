Manipur incident unfolds merely 1 Km from India 'best' police station: Report

Manipur incident unfolds merely 1 Km from India 'best' police station: Report2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST
A viral video showing women being paraded naked in Manipur took place near India's 'best' police station, according to an investigation by India Today. The incident occurred just 1 kilometre away from the Nongpok Sekmai police station, which was recognized as the country's best in 2020.
