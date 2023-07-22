Manipur incident unfolds merely 1 Km from India 'best' police station: Report

The Manipur viral video incident, showing women being paraded naked by a mob, took place at a location just 1 kilometre away from India's 'best' police station.

As reported by India Today, the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Team conducted an extensive visual investigation to determine the exact location of the Manipur viral video, showcasing women being paraded naked by a mob. To conduct analysis, they relied on open-source satellite images of the southern peaks to pinpoint the exact location of the incident.

As per the report by analyzing visual cues from the footage and utilizing open-source satellite imagery, they found that the incident took place approximately one kilometer away from the police station recognized as the country's best by the government.

Mint could not independently confirm about development.

Annually, the Government of India identifies top-performing police stations nationwide, based on various performance indicators. The criteria for selection include the police's effectiveness in handling cases of crimes against women and weaker sections. The Nongpok Sekmai police station was awarded the title of 'Best in the Country' in 2020. However, the station has come under scrutiny after a disturbing video emerged, showing women being sexually assaulted by a group of men.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 4, the day following ethnic clashes in Manipur. After the video of the incident went viral, the police took swift action and apprehended four individuals, including the main suspect.

Upon taking suo motu cognizance of the video, the police registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed men. They assured that all efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.

The victims, two women, allegedly experienced sexual assault before being released by the mob, which comprised members of the majority community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the incident, deeming it "shameful for any civil society." He asserted that no one involved would be spared, and those responsible would not be forgiven.

The violence in Manipur erupted following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, in protest against the proposed inclusion of individuals from the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

(With inputs from agencies)