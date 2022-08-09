Manipur: Internet and mobile services restored as situation improves

Manipur: Internet and mobile services restored as situation improves1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Internet and mobile data services have been restored in Manipur with immediate effect
The Home Department of Manipur on Tuesday announced that internet and mobile data services have been restored in Manipur with immediate effect.
Special secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash, in an order issued in the name of the Governor today, said, "The Director General of Police, Manipur informed that given the positive development, the suspension of internet or mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of State of Manipur may be relaxed from today i.e. 09 August, 2022."
Gyan Prakash has also directed all mobile services providers in a letter to ensure compliance with this order.
On 6 August, a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 youths in Phougakchao Ikhai which led to a law and order situation in the state. Following which, the Manipur government suspended mobile internet and data services in the state for five days.
The state is witnessing unrest over the past few days after the arrest of five leaders of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM). All the arrested leaders have been accused of conspiracy to impose an economic blockade in the hilly districts of Manipur.
All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) is demanding the introduction of the Manipur (Hill Area) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 in the assembly. ATSUM is claiming that this will give more financial and administrative autonomy for the development of the valley areas.
