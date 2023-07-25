Manipur internet ban ‘partially revoked’, state govt allows broadband services in ‘liberalised manner’1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Internet services in Manipur are being restored after nearly three months of blackout, with the state government set to allow broadband services under certain conditions.
Internet services in Manipur are being restored to a certain degree after nearly three months of blackout. According to an official communique, the state government “has made considered decision to lift suspension in case of broadband service conditionally in a liberalised manner" subject to several conditions and safeguards.
The Manipur High Court has recently asked the State's home department to allow internet access through Internet Leased Lines (ILL) for businesses and offices as well as consider providing broadband connectivity through Fibre to the Home (FTTH) for household use on a case-by-case basis. Following this, the state government had approached the Supreme Court with a plea against the HC order.
“Since the High Court is seized of the matter, let it deal with this. We will advise you to go to the High Court. In any case, we are here," the SC bench said while disposing of the plea.
(With inputs from agencies)