Manipur is burning today because of hate politics: Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:12 PM IST
What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics said Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. The senior Congress leader while addressing an election rally in Karnataka said that Manipur is burning today because of hate politics.
