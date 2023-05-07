Home/ News / India/  Manipur is burning today because of hate politics: Rahul Gandhi
Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. The senior Congress leader while addressing an election rally in Karnataka said that Manipur is burning today because of hate politics.

"What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hate politics," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Anekal, Karnataka.

Earlier, riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts, over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status.

Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout