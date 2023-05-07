Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. The senior Congress leader while addressing an election rally in Karnataka said that Manipur is burning today because of hate politics.

"What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hate politics," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Anekal, Karnataka.

Earlier, riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts, over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status.

Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur.