Manipur: Landslide in Senapati cut off connectivity via National Highway-2

1 min read . 06:08 AM IST ANI

  • 'We are trying our best to resume connectivity within a week, it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable,' Jayson, project manager, BIPL said
  • IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for Manipur from October 26 to October 29

Senapati: A landslide that occurred on October 23 in Senapati district has cut off connectivity via the National Highway-2, said an official on Sunday.

Jayson, project manager, BIPL said that the administration was trying its best to resume the connectivity but it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable.

"We are trying our best to resume connectivity within a week, it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for Manipur from October 26 to October 29.

The maximum temperature will be at 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stand at 19 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said. (ANI)

