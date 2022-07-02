Manipur landslide: 'We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including territorial army (personnel) rescued,' Manipur CM Biren Singh said
Amid rise in death toll due to a major landslide in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has termed it the worst incident to happen in the history of the state. Manipur Chief Minister was visiting the site for the second time in a bid to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.
“Worst incident in the history of state...We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including territorial army (personnel) rescued; around 55 trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said according to news agency ANI.
The chief minister has noted that the central government has sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. “Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay....rescue operation will take 2-3 more days," Singh said.
Additionally, an official statement by India Army on Friday said that as many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur. The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.
Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being dispatched to respective home stations with full military honors. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated."
The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.
