A highway has been blocked in Manipur due to rain and a massive landslide, leading to disruption in food and fuel supply. Heavy rainfall in Manipur's Noney district has blocked the Imphal-Silchar sector and at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded due to landslides.

The incessant rainfall triggered landslides on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday.

In June last year, a massive landslide hit a railway construction site in the district, killing at least 61 people.

The landslide happened at the Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30.

MANIPUR ETHNIC CLASHES

The ethnic conflict in Manipur has continued for more than 100 days. Many people have been rendered homeless in the violence that erupted on 3rd May between Meiteis and Kuki people. On May 3, members of the Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur's hills launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the dominant Meiteis.

Since then, the violence has continued in the tiny northeastern state. Notably, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out.

The Central government has said it has sent forces, paramilitary troops to quell the clashes.

Meanwhile, the BJP_led state government is racing against time to complete the first batch of prefabricated houses to shelter 3,000 families displaced by the ethnic violence.

Many of those affected by the strife have been sheltering in the temporary relief camps for more than three months.

The Centre has also written a letter to the Mnaipuir government granting permission to operate helicopter services from two places of the ethnic clash-affected state to neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram.

Passenger helicopter services are available from Imphal to Churachandpur and Jiribam in Manipur.