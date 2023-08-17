Manipur: Landslides block highway, at least 500 trucks stranded1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Highway blocked in Manipur due to rain and landslide, disrupting food and fuel supply. Ethnic clashes continue in the state.
A highway has been blocked in Manipur due to rain and a massive landslide, leading to disruption in food and fuel supply. Heavy rainfall in Manipur's Noney district has blocked the Imphal-Silchar sector and at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded due to landslides.
