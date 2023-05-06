In view of the violent episodes that ripped through the east Indian state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all party meet which was attended by Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena.

Manipur has seen violence tear through the state as clash broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, in Manipur.

Manipur is part of India's remote northeast, a region that has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

-The All Tribal Student Union has opposed the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category considering the fact that Meitei forms the majority population in the state.

-The death toll in the violence ridden state rose to 54 on Saturday, with fresh incidents overnight despite authorities rushing in troops to restore order.

-A group of Kuki students residing in Delhi University North Campus area alleged that they had been attacked by a group of Meiteis on Thursday night. The students staged a protest outside the Maurice Nagar Police Station after they alleged that the cops refused to take an FIR.

-Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday. The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

-Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu Saturday appealed to Manipur’s women, irrespective of their ethnic identity to act in concert to bring peace to the strife-torn state. She also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit her home state "to understand the problem" and "address them".

Civilians airlifted by security forces from Imphal International Airport in violence-hit Manipur.

-Forces including RAF, BSF, CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, State's Director General of Police P Doungel said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

-The Army said that situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated.

Amid the Manipur violence, aerial surveillance and enhanced vigil are also in place along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. This is being done as a measure to thwart any attempts by insurgent groups staying in camps across the border.



(Video: Defence Source) pic.twitter.com/u6al4Qk3V5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

- The internet blackout has impeded the flow of information from Manipur and details of the latest clashes on Friday remain sparse.

-An Indian army unit based in neighbouring Nagaland state said 13,000 people had sought shelter from the violence "within military premises".

-Meanwhile, Tripura CM Manik Saha held a conference with all the parents/guardians of the students who are still in Manipur. The CM mentioned that a special team has been sent by the Govt of Tripura to Manipur for coordinating and bringing back Tripura's students. Necessary arrangements have been made to bring them back by flight