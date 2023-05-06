Manipur CM holds all-party meet as fresh bout of violent incidents emerge. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:13 PM IST
The meeting follows violence that erupted as the aftermath of inter-community clashes in the State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.
In view of the violent episodes that ripped through the east Indian state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all party meet which was attended by Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×