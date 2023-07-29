A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA is set to visit Manipur for a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in the violence-hit state. The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to Manipur’s problems, based on their observations.
The team of the opposition MPs has sought the use of helicopters locally from the state government to visit Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.
Manipur LIVE: Anurag Thakur hits out at INDIA alliance calls, 'Showoff'
Union Minister, of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur has called the INDIA alliance visit to Manipur a 'showoff'. Targeting Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Thakur said, "The opposition and its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state...When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state...In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?"
Manipur LIVE: Govt should have taken some action, says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "Manipur has been burning for the last 75 days...The atrocities against women and deaths in the state will only tarnish the country's image. In such a situation the government should have taken some action...".
Manipur LIVE updates: BJP says Opposition going to Imphal for 'Photo Op', Congress MP responds
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Centre for calling Opposition's trip to Manipur a 'Photo opportunity'. He said PM Modi has not even spoken anything about the ethnic clashes and now he is targeting the Opposition. " The entire country knows what Manipur is going through...It's a grave matter and if our PM can't take the responsibility, then the opposition will do it. We will examine the situation and we'll meet the governor tomorrow".
Manipur LIVE updates: MPs onboard the flight from Delhi airport
INDIA alliance MPs onboard the flight to Manipur from Delhi airport.
Manipur updates: When will 21 MPs reach Imphal?
The delegation of 21 MPs will reach the Imphal airport at 12 pm today. After that, they will split into two teams and leave for Churachandpur, the epicentre of the ethnic violence in the state. The delegation will likely hold a press conference at 8.30 pm later in the day.
Why Opposition is going to Manipur
The opposition leaders are demanding a discussion on Manipur in the Parliament. The MPs have also issued a no-confidence motion, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement.
Who are the opposition MPs going to Manipur
The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.
