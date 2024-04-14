Armed group clash claims 2 lives in Manipur just 6 days before Lok Sabha elections 2024
A gun battle in Manipur resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The clash between militants from Kuki and Meitei villages heightened tensions. The incident occurred before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, prompting security measures to ensure stability in the region.
Two individuals lost their lives in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday, as per police.
