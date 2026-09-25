Manipur: MHA declares majority of state as ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA for 6 month from October 1: What does it mean?

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the classification of most of Manipur as a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, while keeping 13 police station areas outside its purview, according to the notification.

It will take effect from October 1, and remain valid for six months, unless the Centre revokes it before the period ends.

What is a ‘disturbed area’? Under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, a “disturbed area” is an area officially declared through a notification in the Official Gazette where the situation is sufficiently disturbed or dangerous that the use of armed forces is considered necessary to assist the civil administration.

The law allows such a declaration when there are severe disturbances, violence or conflicts involving different religious, racial, linguistic, regional, caste or community groups.

Under AFSPA, armed forces personnel in a declared ‘disturbed area’ can:

Use force: After giving due warning, use force, including lethal force, against people violating orders prohibiting certain assemblies or possession of weapons/explosives.

Destroy armed facilities: Destroy arms dumps, fortified positions, shelters or structures used for armed attacks, training or as hideouts.

Arrest without warrant: Arrest without a warrant anyone who has committed, or is reasonably suspected of committing or about to commit, a cognizable offence.

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Search without warrant: Enter and search premises without a warrant to make an arrest, rescue a person believed to be wrongfully confined, or recover suspected stolen property, weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The areas exempted from the “disturbed area” declaration cover 13 police station jurisdictions across five districts. These include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi in Imphal West; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East; Thoubal in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district; and Kakching in Kakching district.

AFSPA extended in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh In Nagaland, the Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) across nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri. The areas have been classified as “disturbed areas” under Section 3 of the Act, according to the notification.

The order also brings under AFSPA certain areas falling within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations across five other Nagaland districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the extension covers the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

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The notification further includes areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, which borders Assam.

The Centre said the extensions were made following a “further review of the law and order situation” in the three states.

NIA arrests in Aizawl Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two Kuki student leaders from Aizawl in Mizoram, an official said on Friday, as per PTI.

According to the official, the duo were taken into custody from a hotel in the Khatla area of Aizawl on Thursday.

Their arrests came shortly after NIA personnel, with assistance from the Assam Rifles, detained United Kuki National Army (UKNA) chief Thangkhomang Haokip and his driver on the outskirts of the Mizoram capital, the official said.

Haokip, his driver and the two student leaders are currently being held by the NIA, the official added.

Haokip is wanted in connection with several cases in Manipur, while the specific allegations against the two student leaders were not immediately known.